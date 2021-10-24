The law was previously being used selectively – Lawyer Maurice Ampaw

General News of Sunday, 24 October 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Ghanaian lawyer Maurice Ampaw, has asserted that people are not comfortable with the new IGP, Dr. Georege Akuffo Dampare’s activities simply because the law was previously being used selectively.



From his point of view, “Dampare is implementing the law and that is why we’re seeing what we’re seeing”. He mentioned that a lot of people have committed a lot of cybercrimes, like Wisa and Wanlov revealing their manhood in public however, they were not held accountable for it because the law was being used selectively at the time.



According to him, people have turned social media into a platform for all types of cybercrime and since the criminal libel law has been cancelled, they think free speech cannot be criminalized.



However, “Thanks to Dampare, the head of the cyber unit has now come out to tell Ghanaians that there is a law that regulates social media, internet and the cyberspace so now, there is something like social media crime, social media and internet fraud, and social media and internet defamation.”



The lawyer observed that the conduct of people on social media shows that they think social media is free for all, hence they have their freedom of speech, freedom of opinion, freedom to insult others, argue and a whole lot “but today, Dampare, together with the head of the cybercrime unit are on their feet and they’re implementing the law,” Lawyer Ampaw concluded.