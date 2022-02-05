The law must take its course – Hajia Hamdatu

General News of Saturday, 5 February 2022

The First Chairperson of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP), Hajia Hamdatu Ibrahim has said that the law must look beyond position and do what has to be done accordingly.



Speaking on the GTV Breakfast regarding the charge by the Accra High Court on the Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson for perjury and forgery, the CPP Chairperson stated that, the law must take its course.



” …he has forgotten that it’s this same Electoral commission that took Adamu Sakande’s forms and filed to contest for MP and a business man in Bawku took him to court… i saw how NDC went to court and made sure Adamu Sakande was jailed”, she stated.



Speaking on the GTV Breakfast Show Headlines segment, she said, if political parties don’t do their homework well, issues such as people with dual citizenship will always find their way in Parliament.



“If political parties don’t look at competence and look at people who are capable of doing the work of a political party and always go for the highest bidder, then this is what we are going to get”, she said.



“what is good for the goose is good for the gander. If it is the law, the law must apply…because we are all being governed by one rule.”, she stated.