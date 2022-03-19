The law is not always logical – KT Hammond on Minority’s quorum insistence

General News of Saturday, 19 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

KT Hammond unhappy with Minority MPs



Minority insist on obeying Supreme Court ruling on quorum



Parliament fails to conduct business for lack of quorum



Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, KT Hammond, has averred that the law may not always be commonsensical and logical but that it must be obeyed to the extent that it still is the law.



According to him, members on the Minority side of the House should not misinterpret the recent ruling of the Supreme Court on voting rights and quorum to frustrate business in the House.



Speaking after a point of order was raised during a sitting this week about the lack of quorum to conduct business in the House, KT Hammond, himself a lawyer, explained why the law is not always commonsensical or logical as an opposition lawmaker had insisted in an earlier submission.



“It is said that it is commonsensical, it is commonsensical. Mr. Speaker, the law is never in all the context being commonsensical or logical. I know of a situation where it was put in Lord Denning, that the law is illogical and he said to them in a riposte that when did anybody ever say the law was logical.



“There are certain aspects of the law which entirely aren’t common sense, but it is the law. So do not confuse the two, do not conflate the two,” he told South Dayi MP, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor who had raised the point of order over lack of quorum.



KT Hammond added: “…it is fine, you want to stick to the quorum, 97 of our people, that is true, but kick out the question that that itself has to be voted on, that is not what the Supreme Court has said,” he clarified.



The Supreme Court on March 9 delivered a landmark ruling affirming that contrary to Parliament’s Standing Orders, Deputy Speakers whiles presiding in the House could vote and could be counted to form a quorum.



The Minority strongly rejected the ruling and have vowed to challenge its practical implementation in the House.



Since the ruling, they have also insisted that more than half of members be present in the Chamber before any decision is taken, a situation that has led to the forced adjournment of three of the last four sittings.