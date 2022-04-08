The last time I saw joy on my mother’s face was when I won NPP primaries - Farouk Mahama breaks silence on mother’s passing

General News of Friday, 8 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Yendi MP loses mother



Farouk Mahama describes late mother as Godly woman



Late former second lady to be buried on Saturday



The Member of Parliament for Yendi Constituency, Faouk Mahama has described the death of his late mother, former Second Lady Hajia Ramatu Mahama, as a difficult moment.



Speaking to GhanaWeb TV at his family’s Cantonments residence on Friday, April 8, 2022, the Yendi MP revealed that his mother took ill some few days after he was sworn into legislative office and has not been well since then.



“It’s been a difficult moment; I speak with some sense of emotions. My mom’s wish and prayer for me and all my other siblings was to see us successful, especially myself having been named after her late father, the late Imoro Igala; who was the minister for trade and the first chairman of COCOBOD. So I was somebody who she called her father and my mom always wanted me to succeed.



“The last time I saw joy in my mom’s face was when I was declared winner as the parliamentary candidate for Yendi and eventually became the Member of Parliament. Immediately we were sworn in as members of parliament, after two days she has never been herself up to date. It’s unfortunate that my mom couldn’t live to see me grow, and my siblings,” he said.



Despite his loss, Farouk, who described his mother as a godly woman, added that he is comforted by the belief that his mother who was sick for a year and a half is in heaven.



“I know my mom is in heaven, today the rain spoke, and even in the book of Quran when you die in the month of Ramadan, especially being the first Friday; It tells you that she was a Godly woman. I am not really worried, I am just happy that she has been laid to rest.



“She has suffered a lot. One year six months on bed is not easy but we give everything to Almighty Allah and we say that we will all go one day. And we feel sad that we don’t have a mother anymore but we have Allah, and Allah will take care of us,” he added.







The late Hajia Ramatu Mahama was second lady between 2001 and 2008 when her late husband served as vice President in the two-term government of former President John Agyekum Kufour.



She died at the age of 70 and would have turned 71 in October this year.



As part of arrangements by the family, a funeral ceremony will be led by the National Chief Imam Shiekh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu at the Independence Square in Accra on Saturday, April 9, 2022, for the late former second lady.



“This afternoon actually, we are going to have prayers which will be led by the National Chief Imam this afternoon from 2:30 pm. Then tomorrow morning, we will take the body to the Independence Square. That is where we will have a state funeral for our mother, the late former Second Lady Hajia Ramatu Mahama.



“At 8 am (Saturday) the body will be taken to the Independence Square where we expect the general public to file past the body. The funeral will be done in accordance in with the Islam religion. The National Chief Imam will be there to lead the entire programme,” spokesperson for the family, Dr. S. K. Frimpong told GhanaWeb on Friday.



“The spokesperson added that the body of the late Hajia Ramatu will be conveyed to Tamale on Saturday after the ceremony at the Independence Square for internment.



“This afternoon actually, we are going to have prayers which will be led by the National Chief Imam this afternoon from 2:30 pm. Then tomorrow morning, we will take the body to the Independence Square. That is where we will have a state funeral for our mother, the late former Second Lady Hajia Ramatu Mahama,” he said



“At 8 am (Saturday) the body will be taken to the Independence Square where we expect the general public to file past the body. The funeral will be done in accordance in with the Islam religion. The National Chief Imam will be there to lead the entire programme,” the family spokesperson added.



