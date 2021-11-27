The killer budget isn’t coming back, we burying it for good - Okudzeto Ablakwa

General News of Saturday, 27 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Parliament rejects 2022 budget statement



Chaos in Parliament over Asiedu Nketia's presence



Majority describes rejection as unconstitutional



Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has indicated his side's resolve to resist any attempt to reintroduce the 2022 budget statement presented by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.



His comment comes on the back of the rejection of the budget statement by parliament on Friday, November 26, 2021.



In a tweet, the lawmaker commended his minority colleagues for standing their grounds in rejecting the budget.



“We shall stand by the Ghanaian people - that is what parliamentary representation is about. The killer budget isn’t coming back; we burying it for good,” he vowed.



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa also urged the government to beat retreat and present another budget that represents the Ghanaian people.



“Government’s only nationalistic option is to eat humble pie and present another budget which must be a product of broad consultation with the Ghanaian people. That 2022 new budget must not contain regressive and obnoxious e-levy and fees and charges 15% hike and illegal automatic adjustment based on inflation it must also expunge Agyapa and the dubious Aker narrative,” he said



The North Tongu MP, who has recently been on the tail of the president for using luxurious private jets for his foreign trips, also mentioned that the new budget must cut down government expenditures.



He added that the budget must make provision for the completion of Phase 2 of the Blekusu Tidal Coastal Protection Project to address recent issues of tidal waves devastation.



