The key has not been given to any party - Reverend Owusu Bempah explains 2024 elections prophecy

Rev Owusu Bempah says he never said the winner of 2024 election has been chosen



Only people who have been in my church for long understood the election prophecy I gave - Owusu Bempah



The person who the key was given to lost it because his hands were trembling - Owusu Bempah



The founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah, has stated that a prophecy he gave regarding the upcoming general election has been misconstrued by the general public.



He said that people have interpreted his prophecy to mean that a winner of the 2024 election has already been determined but this is not what he prophesied.



The founder of Glorious Word Power Ministries, who made these remarks in a sermon in his church on May 15, 2022, added that only people who have been in the church for long can understand his prophecy.



“… I said that I saw that a key has been taken from someone’s heads … still people are insulting me for this. This statement I made here was not understood by those of you who were where, most of you are confused. The image I said was a chariot, what image was it? I did not say what image it was, I did not describe it, the only thing I said was image, did you understand it?.



“… the big box the image entered which is not cover, nobody understands it and if you understood it then it means you have been in this church of long but a lot of people outside the church do not understand this issue.



“I said the key was been taken back from the person it was given to. His hands were shaking and the key fell from them, the fire which has a head like a human being caught the key and he has not given it to anyone,” he said in Twi.



During his sermon on May 6, Rev Owusu Bempah detailed how he was taken into the spiritual realm to appoint one of three persons as president of Ghana.



He further narrated how he was taken into a spiritual trance where he met two angels pulling an image from a bronze box, three figures vying for Ghana's presidency, a man of power with a human head and a crystal figure and another angel through which the powerful man spoke.



Other figures in Rev. Owusu Bempah's vision, according to the man of God, included two popular journalists in Ghana whom he refused to name.



He noted that in the trance, the powerful figure glowing in flames handed over to him a golden key to be given to one of the three candidates and he complied with this even though the said journalists in the dream at a point sought to question if he was going to comply.



