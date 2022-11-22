The judiciary system works when a judge refuses to be manipulated – Joyce Bawa claps back at Otchere-Darko

Politics of Tuesday, 22 November 2022

Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawa Mogtari has underscored that the judiciary works effectively when there is no attempt to influence judges.



According to her, the certainty of justice delivery is assured when a judge equally refuses to be manipulated.



“Thank you, Sir! The Hon Toffee was duly elected by the good people of Jomoro and same has been affirmed by the Court! The judicial system certainly works where a Judge, lady or gentleman refuses to be manipulated and remains blind to influence, justice will certainly be done!” she wrote in a Twitter comment responding to a reaction by NPP member, Gabby Asare Octhere-Darko to an earlier post she made.



Joyce Bawa Mogtari earlier made a post celebrating a High Court decision dismissing a suit challenging the election of the Member of Parliament for Jomoro.



In response to the post by the former president’s aide, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko described the ruling as refreshing in its implication that the justice system remains fair.



“Congrats! It is refreshing to be amply reminded that the legal system works! That, Lady Justice remains blind,” Mr Otchere-Darko wrote.



The opposition National Democratic Congress has been accusing the bench of being bias against the party.



Some NDC members have cited the Supreme Court’s dismissal of the party’s petition against the 2020 presidential election result to back their claim.



However, the Sekondi High Court on Monday, November 21, 2022, dismissed a petition against the NDC Member of Parliament for Jomoro.



The case which had been ongoing for close to two years was decided when the court, presided over by Justice Dr. Richmond Osei Hwere dismissed the case on grounds that the MP was eligible to contest.



The court held that she lost her Ivorian citizenship at the very time she acquired her Ghanaian citizenship, thus, there was no merit in the petition seeking to annul her election on the basis of her having dual citizenship.



The petition was filed by one Joshua Emuah Kofie, who was challenging the eligibility of the MP to contest as a representative of the people in the constituency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



He submitted that she had multiple nationalities, including American and Ivorian citizenships, which is against the 1992 Constitution.



While the court determined that she did not have Ivorian citizenship at the time of filing and contesting in 2020, the MP denied having American citizenship.



