The issue of unemployment remains a national security threat - Edudzi Tamakloe

General News of Tuesday, 18 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Lawyer Godwin Edudzi Tameklo, a member of the National Democratic Congress’s legal team has said that the country’s unemployment situation remains a national security threat.



Speaking on Tv3's Newday Morning show, monitored by GhanaWeb, he cited the recent recruitments of young people into the armed forces where numerous people thronged the El Wak sports stadium just to have a chance at the limited space of recruitment.



His comments come on the back of some utterances by the former president, John Dramani Mahama on the youth unemployment situation in the country, saying it is a very serious problem.



Edudzi whilst addressing concerns about what his party – NDC did to solve the situation whilst in power noted that it has been an existing problem that has become more difficult to solve as a result of the numbers churned out from tertiary institutions annually.



“Unemployment is like childbirth, every day that someone comes out of the university, there is always going to be an issue of unemployment,” he noted.



Meanwhile, former President John Dramani Mahama during his ‘Thank You’ tour, noted the gravity of unemployment in the country. According to him, “unemployment is a very serious problem that we confront, and it is not only this government that is confronting the problem. Past governments have had the same problem, I have been president before and I know that the economy is not creating jobs as fast as we are turning out young people from our educational institutions.”





Mr. Mahama also suggested that youth unemployment could be curbed if the opposition and incumbent parties join forces to eliminate the gradually worsening situation since “the solution does not lie in one person’s head”.