The inspiring story of a brave mother of 3 who started driving a taxi after her man bluffed her

It is one of those stories about the extent of the sacrifices that parents make for their children and one of determination.



Madam Akosua, as she is referred to, is a mother of three and is a businesswoman who trades in the sale of bananas.



Speaking to Lovers TV Africa on YouTube, she explained how she learned how to drive, a skill that has greatly helped her business.



She told the channel that she got frustrated after a man she was with, and who would usually help her, started bluffing her.



“The reason I started driving the taxi was that I used to date a certain man, but whenever I order for items and ask him to help me go for them, he would refuse. It was out of my anger that I learned how to drive. So, whenever he refused, I would drive to go and get the things myself, and that is how it has come to stay like that,” she explained.



Madam Akosua also shared how she has been able to sustain her business by investing in cars in the last 10 years.



“The first car I bought was a Kia Pride, but when it got old, I sold it and got a Tico. When that one too was old, I sold it and got another one – which is the one I am currently driving, but it was already old when I got it.



“I already see that it is quite rickety now, so I am already planning on how to replace it. I use the car for only my banana business, and not necessarily to carry people,” she added.



Her bananas are usually transported to Accra, and she explains that she is very comfortable in her life, without any particular difficulties or challenges.



