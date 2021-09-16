The inside story of how Reverend Owusu Bempah was treated at Police Hospital

General News of Thursday, 16 September 2021

Barely twenty-four hours after he was apprehended by the police on Sunday, September 12, 2021, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah was rushed to the Police Hospital due to health concerns.



His stay in the hospital was however short-lived as he was sent back to the Cantonments Police Station where he was serving one week in remand.



Charles Owusu, a member of the governing New Patriotic Party and a congregant at the Glorious Word Power Ministries International has narrated what he perceives to be ‘harsh and embarrassing’ treatment, meted out to Reverend Owusu Bempah during his admission at the Police Hospital.



He attempted to blame it on the acting Inspector General of Ghana Police Service who he claims has some special interest in the matter.



Speaking to Asempa FM on Wednesday following the release of Rev. Owusu Bempah, he said,



“From the court we sent him to the Cantonments Police Station. We were there and realized that he was not feeling well so we requested he should be sent to the hospital. Even armed robbers who get injured whiles being arrested are treated before being sent to court.



“Sending him to the hospital also does not change anything because his rights were still being curtailed. When they wanted to draw his blood for test, they had to do it three times so the doctor advised us. He was sent to the Police Hospital under heavy guard.



“I left the place to rest a bit. Around 9pm that day I was told that some police officers have arrived and handcuffed him to his bed whiles on admission. People think it’s Owusu Bempah so he should be dealt with this way but it can happen to anyone. I was phoned so I spoke to the officers and the handcuff was released.



“After this, seven new police officers arrived with someone we didn’t know. They took off the drip. Ernest Owusu Bempah and Hopeson Adorye were around so they know this. After taking the drip, they sent him back to the cells. We were told it’s an order from above. Who else is above the IGP. The lawyer complained about the conduct of the police,” he lamented.



Background



The Founder and Leader of Glorious Word and Power Ministry International, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah was arrested together with three of his junior pastors on Sunday, September 12, 2021.



The arrest of Owusu Bempah came after a series of confrontations between him and repented fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa now known as Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng.



A day after some junior pastors of Reverend Owusu Bempah were seen in a viral video brandishing guns and threatening to deal with Agradaa, the pastor and a group of men trooped to her residence to confront her.



Agradaa however failed to face up to Owusu Bempah but chose to stand on the balcony of her building leaving the pastor and his troop stranded at her gate.



Following the incident and the brandishing of weapons that characterized the storming of Agradaa’s residence, the Ghana Police Service picked up the Reverend Owusu Bempah and his junior pastors and put them before a court on Monday.



His plea for bail was rejected by the court which handed him a one-week remand.



He was however granted bail on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.



