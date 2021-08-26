The inside story of how Pokuase interchange fufu seller rejected cease orders by authorities

General News of Thursday, 26 August 2021

It has been revealed the woman who operated a fufu joint under the Pokuase Interchange had previously resisted attempts by the Ayawaso North Municipal Assembly to stop he trade at the location.



Ahmed Arthur, the head of the taskforce that stormed the place on Wednesday, August 25 to effect her arrest has disclosed that there had been efforts to stop the trade but they all fell on deaf ears.



He told Asempa FM that the taskforce has visited the woman twice to educate her on why it was wrong for her to turn the pavement into a fufu joint.



The Municipal Chief Executive of the area is also said to have gone there twice to engage the fufu joint operator on the fact that her conduct was illegal but the woman did not listen.



“The fufu story must take a different dimension because she does it in evenings. We have warned her twice to stop. The MCE of Ayawaso North also went there to warn her twice. She left the place for one week and then came back.



“In this country, assemblies usually serve notice of caution and then go to bed. This is why they are called ‘aaba ee’ because they go there occasionally. Our taskforce is called ‘Oman beye yie.’ Our duty is to educate, inform and enforce."



Meanwhile the Greater Accra Regional Police Service has confirmed the arrest of the husband and daughter of the woman.



DSP Juliana Obeng, who is the Public Relations Officer of the Greater Accra Regional Command confirmed the arrest to CitiNews and disclosed that the two have been granted bail.



“There are two persons who have been arrested and brought to the regional command. The two persons are a father and a daughter, and they were arrested in connection with a chop bar being operated by these two persons. Their names are Comfort Dartey, 32, and the father Kwame Addo, a 60-year-old man.”



She noted further that Kwame Addo and his daughter who were apprehended on count of causing public nuisance were cautioned and made to sign bond of good behavior.



“They have been granted bail, but they have been cautioned for causing public nuisance. We are hoping to see them tomorrow, and we will continue our investigation,” DSP Juliana Obeng added.



