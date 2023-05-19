The highest I have paid NDC delegates is GH¢100 - Muntaka

Politics of Friday, 19 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A video trending on social media seems to show the Member of Parliament for Asawase, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, saying that he paid delegates of his party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), during the recent primaries.



In the said video sighted by GhanaWeb, Muntaka was boasting that the highest amount of money he has given to an NDC delegate was GH¢100 and that this amount was even for the food and transport of delegates.



He added that, unlike him, other candidates in NDC primaries pay huge sums of money to delegates to induce them.



“You hear people giving televisions, deep freezers, $1000, and so on; find out from the people of Asawase, the highest I have given a delegate in my constituency is GH¢100, which was even the last one.



“I estimated the cost of transport, the lunch and probably dinner,” he said.



In an interview with Adom TV, NDC delegates from the Asawase constituency affirmed that they received monies from the candidates who took part in the parliamentary primaries on Saturday, May 13, 2023, which Muntaka won.



The sums of money they mentioned were, however, way higher than the amount disclosed by the MP, with some indicating that they got over GH¢1500.



One of the delegates showed a bundle of GH¢100 notes amounting to GH¢1000, which he said was given to him by Muntaka.



“Today, I have benefited from being a delegate. The money is very huge; I took money from both sides. I got more than GH¢1500,” another delegate said.



You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here













Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







IB/SEA