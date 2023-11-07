The hardship of the last seven years is the responsibility of Bawumia – Kwakye Ofosu

General News of Tuesday, 7 November 2023

A former Deputy Minister of Information, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has blamed Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia for all the deprivation the Ghanaian citizen has experienced in the last seven years.



He explained that the president of the land, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2018 declared the Vice President as the manager of the Ghanaian economy.



According to the politician, it is baffling that a man of Bawumia’s caliber wants to become the president of the country.



“Bawumia is the one who Akufo-Addo ordained and publicly told us was in charge of the economy. In 2018, Akufo-Addo categorically stated before us in parliament, he was sitting there that Bawumia is the man in charge of the economy. In 2019 and 2020, they put up billboards advertising Bawumia’s leadership of the economic management team. They held town hall meetings at which Bawumia purported to give an account of his stewardship as chairman of the economic management team. So, everything that has happened under this economy in the last seven years is the responsibility of Bawumia,” he said on TV3 Newday.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia emerged as the ultimate winner of the NPP presidential primaries held on Saturday, November 4, 2023.



The Vice President polled 118,210 votes, which represents a percentage of 61.43.



His closest contender and the Member of Parliament for the Assin Central Constituency, Kennedy Agyapong, also secured 71,996 votes representing 37.41%



The other two contenders, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai-Nimoh polled 1449 and 781 votes respectively.



This victory pitches Vice President Bawumia against the leading contenders of the 2024 general elections; NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama and the Movement for Change leader, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen.





