'The ghetto youth are my people' - Akesse Brempong

Music of Sunday, 12 December 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Multiple award-winning songwriter and recording artiste, Akesse Brempong has shared reasons why he loves the ghetto youth.



According to him, he has no special reason for loving them but they are all just very dear to his heart.



He told Doctar Cann on Happy98.9FM’s Ayekoo After Drive Show, “I don’t know but I have a special place in my heart for the ghetto youth. I think it is because I love Reggae songs and most of them relate to these songs.”



Per his observation, the genre has been associated with drug abuse and drug addiction.



“I feel like when the people who like your songs have a certain style they relate to, you have to do something they can also relate to at all cost.”



He went on to state that, through his songs and some outreach he and his team have embarked on, they have been able to draw a couple of ghetto youths close and changed their mindset and their lifestyle.



“We even collaborated with one centre to treat some of these people and now they are doing well for themselves,” he revealed.



He advised the audience to try talking to most of these people and draw them close, rather than criticizing and pushing them away.



