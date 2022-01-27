The gang is plotting evil – Koku fires cryptic salvo to JEA Mills Memorial Heritage

General News of Thursday, 27 January 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) , Atta-Mills Institute Samuel Koku Anyidoho has in a thread of tweets responded to news about the planned launch of the John Evans Atta Mills Memorial Heritage.



A group of academics, professional colleagues, students, family and appointees of former President John Evans Atta Mills on Wednesday announced the establishment of the John Evans Atta Mills (JEAM) Memorial Heritage.



A statement issued by the Governing Board of the JEAM Memorial Heritage and signed by its Board Chairman and former Health Minister, Alex Segbefia disclosed that the Memorial Heritage will be launched at the Cedi Conference Centre at the University of Ghana on February 1 2022, under the theme: “The man John Evans Atta Mills – 10 years on.”



But subtly reacting to the planned launch, Mr. Koku Anyidoho who served as Director of Communications at the Presidency under the late President Mills tweeted;



“When they are iniquitously jealous & envious of you b’cos you no more use your God-given talents to work, for ungrateful souls to take your glory, so they gang up to plot evil against you; just be still & know that that the Favour & Grace of the God of Joseph shall protect you Folded hands



My Father who art in heaven, please continue to lay tables before me in the presence of my enemies and continue to anoint my head with divine oil, for my cup to continue to run over, in the mighty name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth”



Many suspect the move is to take the shine away from Koku Anyidoho’s Atta-Mills Institute in view of the fact he has not been in the good books of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) in recent times.