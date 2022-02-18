The four NPP MPs demanding a probe into Mills' death

General News of Friday, 18 February 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Four members of the Majority side in Parliament have filed a Private Member’s motion seeking a bi-partisan investigation into the death of late President Atta-Mills.



The members are:



1 - Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh,



2 - Tolon MP, Habib Iddrissu;



3 - Mpraeso MP, Davis Ansah Opoku and



4 -Tema Central MP, Yves Hanson-Nortey.



Their motion is to “to unravel the unending mystery surrounding the death of late President Mills which sad event occurred on July 24, 2012.”



President John Atta Mills, who was suffering from throat cancer, died in hospital in the capital, Accra on July 24, 2012.



A statement from his office said the 68-year-old died a few hours after being taken ill.



His family later said he died of natural causes after a controversy arose over his cause of death.