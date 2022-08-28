The foremost authority on the Twi language who suffered partial paralysis for 44 years

General News of Sunday, 28 August 2022

For most people – even for typical Akans, the name Clement Anderson Akrofi may be as uncommon to them as the knowledge on what foods the Eskimos of Alaska eat.



Largely unknown however, Clement Anderson Akrofi has been an instrumental personality in establishing the Twi language in this country.



In fact, he became the foremost authority on the Twi language in his lifetime, advocating for the adoption of Twi as a lingua franca for Ghana; something that although isn’t legally established, is already an unspoken reality today.



Who was Clement Anderson Akrofi?



According to a post shared on Facebook by Nana Awere Damoah on August 20, 2022, Clement Anderson Akrofi was an educator, theologian, and linguist who was born on July 1, 1901 at Apirede, in Akuapem, a state 30 miles (48 km) north of Accra.



He was educated at the Basel Mission schools at Apirede, and at Akuropon, capital of Akuapem, between 1909 and 1918. Between 1921 and 1922, he was trained as a teacher at the Akuropon Training College, after which he was appointed tutor in English and Twi at the college in early 1923.



Struck by paralysis but never-stopping:



According to the narrations, Clement Akrofi unfortunately suffered from a partial paralysis along the way in 1923.



The situation grew more and more worse, so much that he had to live the rest of his life a cripple. This, however, did not affect his intellect and his speech, enabling him to continue to push his agenda through writing and teaching.



It was at this point that Clement is said to have developed a keen interest in the Twi language, and in a “comprehensive and scientific investigation” of it.



With the blessing of time, he developed his researches into the authorship of four books, but one of them that “immediately earned him recognition as a linguist, and established his reputation as the foremost authority on the Twi language, was his Twi Kasa Mmara (Twi Grammar Book), published in 1938.



“In 1930 the Gold Coast Director of Education appointed Akrofi as an adviser on all problems connected with the Twi language. He later became an examiner in Twi for local teachers’ examinations, as well as an examiner for the London and Cambridge overseas examinations. He also served as chairman, adviser, or member on six committees dealing with Twi language and literature,” the post read.



Recognitions, retirement and publications:



Even in retirement in 1956, Clement Anderson Akrofi devoted his time to the service of the Presbyterian Church, completing a revision of the 1871 translation of the Bible by the Rev. J. G. Christaller, in 1965.



In 1944 he became a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE), and in 1960 he was made Doctor of Theology by the Johannes Gutenberg University of Mainz, West Germany, for his contribution towards the development of the Twi Language and the advancement of Christian literature, the narration on Facebook added.



In acknowledgement of his services, the Presbyterian Church of Ghana has dedicated to him, and his predecessor, Rev. J.G. Christaller, the Akrofi-Christaller Institute in Akropong Akuapem.



His publications include Twi Spelling Book, Twi Mmebusem, Mmodenbo Bu Mmusu Abasa So, and the English-Twi-Ga Dictionary which he produced jointly with G.L. Botchey.



He died on July 1, 1967.



