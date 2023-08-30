The establishment orchestrated intimidation, assault on our agents – Alan Kyerematen’s campaign

Politics of Wednesday, 30 August 2023

A member of the campaign team for New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has alleged that deliberate acts of intimidation, threat and assault were orchestrated against their agents during the August 26 Special Delegates Conference.



According to Richard Nyamah, the incidents of assault and intimidation against Alan’s agent was an orchestration by the party and government establishment to favour Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



“In North East (region) where I was, they were voting in fours so that what happened is that when you go and you are voting, there are four people in line and you are supposed to show your ballot to the next person following you.



"So that they will see exactly how and what you voted. People were not supposed to bring in phones but they brought in phones. The police stood by when our agents were being beaten mercilessly and they couldn’t give a hoot.



“I complained personally to the regional commander to be given protection and he told me his interest was in the ballot box. So we are certain in our mind that this was an orchestrated thing across the regions. It wasn’t just the Northern region,” he stated during an interview on Metro TV’s News Night.



Questioned by the host on who he was referencing to as being behind the acts, Mr Nyamah said “the establishment, they know something about it. Because for the police commander to stand there and not be bothered and then somebody gets beaten this way, there were more than 20 policemen in there and not a single one of them intervened.



“When I was asking them to give out a form for me to fill an incident report the police commander said his focus was on the election and that we should deal with our issues and later on come and file a police report. There and then I realised we were in danger,” he said.



He accused the party’s leadership of being selective in its administration of justice and seemingly showing disinterest in the cases of assault suffered by Alan’s agents.



The August 26 election was aimed to pruning the number candidates in the party’s flagbearer race from 10 to five.



My Kyerematen who was deemed a leading contender came third with 94 out of over 900 votes.



Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia who placed first obtained 629 of the total votes representing over 68% of valid votes cast.



