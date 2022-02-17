The equalization must stop - Hopeson Adorye to IGP Dampare

Politics of Thursday, 17 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

You’re our man, don’t disappoint us, Adorye tells Dampare



Sosu should be arrested not Abronye – Adorye



You cannot please everyone - Hopeson Adorye to IGP Dampare





Ex-Deputy National Security Coordinator in Charge of Airports, Hopeson Adorye, has said the IGP, George Akuffo Dampare, should stop arresting people just to even the scale to please sections of the public.



Adorye, who is a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), hinted that the Bono Regional Chairman of the NPP, Kwame Baffoe (Abronye), was only arrested and detained to even the scale in order to please the other side of the political divide.



According to him, there are persons in the public who must be arrested including the Madina Member of Parliament, Francis-Xavier Sosu, and not Abronye,



“That equalization they should stop it. We are building a nation. No one has said if Abronye has done something wrong arrest him. Sosu is still in town has IGP been able to arrest him?” Mynewsgh.com quoted Adorye.



He accused the Inspector General of Police and the head of the Criminal Investigation Department, Ken Yeboah, of deceiving Abronye because they assured him of only coming to the police station to offer a statement but they detained him and refused to offer him bail.



“You can’t please everybody. Every person under the law is entitled to bail. Every offence in Ghana is bailable. You have taken the person’s statement and done everything why did you keep him?



“You invited him, he came, and when you are done the person who made them invite him has thrown his phone away. IGP himself called him. CID Boss Ken Yeboah also called him. They said he should just go and write his statement there is nothing. He (Dampare) spoke to Abronye on phone,” he said.



He added, “We are calling him and he was not picking. He wanted Abronye to sleep inside. Pick the phone and tell us you want to keep him and take him to court. IGP Dampare don’t disappoint us. We beg. Now he is not picking. He shouldn’t do that to us, he is our person."



Abronye was arrested and charged with two counts of publication of false news and offensive conduct conducive to breaches of the peace after he accused ex-President John Dramani Mahama of piloting a coup.



He has since been granted a bill in the sum of GH¢100,00 with two sureties.