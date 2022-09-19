The end of an era has come – Mahama eulogises Queen Elizabeth II

General News of Monday, 19 September 2022

Former President John Dramani Mahama has eulogised the late British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II who will be buried today, Monday, September 19, 2022.



In a tweet shared today, the former president described Queen Elizabeth II as the glue that kept countries in the Commonwealth together and an icon of peace in the world.



“An era has come to an end. The world salutes a very great woman. She was the commonwealth; such a diplomat, who took it upon herself to bring diverse nations together. Her visits to Ghana in 1961 and 1999 are perfect examples,” parts of the tweet read.



Mahama also recalled memories from when he met the late queen in London in 2014 with his wife, Lordina Mahama.



He said that his interaction with the late queen revealed that she was full of self-respect and loveliness.



“I recall my visit to Buckingham Palace in 2014 with my wife, Lordina, and our interaction. One is struck by her dignity and grace. She had a good sense of humour and clarity of thought.



“Fare thee well, Queen Elizabeth,’’ he wrote.



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, are in London for the final funeral rites of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.



The president is one of three leaders from the African continent that will be attending the state funeral. The other leaders from Africa include the president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa and the President of Gabon, Ali Bongo.



