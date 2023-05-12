'The elections have not been called of' - Asiedu Nketiah on Duffuor's injunction

Politics of Friday, 12 May 2023

National Chairman of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has spoken for the first time about the challenge the party is facing with its May 13 presidential and parliamentary primaries.



He insists that all plans towards the primaries remain intact even as the party waits for the decision of a court on an injuction application filed by a flagbearer aspirant in the person of Dr. Kwabena Duffuor.



Though the court had slated initial hearing of the application to Monday, May 15, the NDC filed for abridgement of time hence the May 12 date for hearing of the case.



Asiedu Nketiah assured that the primaries are very much on.



“The elections have not been called off but after the court decides we will take a decision based on what the court directs.”



He insisted that “party leadership has done nothing wrong. We have tried as much as possible to abide faithfully by the guidelines we issued to conduct the elections”.



He said behind the scene gestures had been extended to all parties involved but that had yet to yield any positive results.



Dr. Duffuor's injunction relates to failure of the party to provide his team with voters' register and a photo album to be used for the poll.



The party insists that he has been given the register like any other candidate even though the Duffuor team has alleged that the process was being skewed in favour of one of the competitors.



Asiedu Nketiah spoke on TV3's Ghana Tonight programme on Thursday, May 11.



Meanwhile, the National Chairman was in a meeting earlier this week with the Electoral Commission, who confirmed that they would not partake in supervising the vote for as long as there is a legal challenge yet to be resolved.



