The economy is a challenged one presently, yet NPP remains better managers of the economy - Effutu Ellis

Politics of Monday, 21 March 2022

Source: Amoah-Asare Isaac, Contributor

Despite the current economic situation in Ghana, the Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been touted as the best government to manage the economy in this COVID-19 pandemic era.



Communication Director for the Effutu constituency of the Central Region, Otabil Ellis, insists the NPP government has done exceptionally well in ensuring Ghanaians do not feel much of the impact of the deadly pandemic.



There has been a global hit on almost all countries since the deadly pandemic surfaced in 2019, thereby leading to many hardships which have affected the economic management of many economies across the world with Ghana being no exception.



However, Mr. Otabil Ellis emphasized that "Undeniably, the economy is that of a challenged one present within the global setting. Yet NPP remains the better managers of the economy"



He stressed that Ghana is not a net exporter of crude oil and that government would need more money to cushion Ghanaians so that they don't feel much of the heat of current fuel increment due to the high cost of crude oil.



He again assured Ghanaians of the continuous commitment of President Akufo-Addo and the NPP in ensuring the economy remains robust and offers the opportunity for all and sundry to go by their day-to-day businesses.



Effutu Ellis, as affectionately called, accused the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of politicizing every issue instead of offering constructive criticisms and alternative solutions.