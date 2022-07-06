The economic foundation of Ghana has been terrible since time immemorial - Kojo Poku

General News of Wednesday, 6 July 2022

IMF team to arrive in Ghana on Wednesday for bailout talks



The Executive Director of the Institute for Energy Policies and Research, Kojo Nsafoah Poku, has stated that Ghana’s economy has been weak for decades.



He explained that Ghana is unable to make any significant strides in the quest to transform its economy is because successive presidents have chosen the easy way to govern because it enriches them.



In an XYZ TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Nsafoah Poku, who is also an aspiring flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), added that until the leaders of the country decide to take the difficult steps needed to transform Ghana’s economy, the country will always run to the IMF for a bailout.



“… governments (Ghana has had) since time immemorial have taken the easy way to govern. They all do not want to do any hard work.



“The biggest IMF programme we went through is the restructuring programme we had in 1983 … it was the longest programme we had with the IMF. That was when the IMF wanted us to change the way we do things in this country but it did not happen. As soon as the IMF left, we went back to doing things the normal easy way, enriching ourselves till today.



“John Dramani Mahama … six years in the (NDC) administration went to the IMF. NPP, Nana Addo from 2017 (to now), six years, we are back to the IMF. The question is why? The way we govern the country is bad. If the NDC returns and we don’t change our ways we will go back to the IMF. If the NPP wins the next elections we will be back to the IMF,” he said in Twi.



On Friday, July 1, 2022, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ordered the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, to commence official engagements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



In a statement signed by the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the finance minister was instructed by the president to seek the IMF’s support for an economic programme put together by the government of Ghana.



Representatives of the International Monetary Fund are set to arrive in Ghana on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, for negotiations with the government of Ghana.



