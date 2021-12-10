'The e-levy is our saviour ' - Yaw Buaben Asamoa tells Ghanaians

General News of Friday, 10 December 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

National Communications Director of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoa is urging Ghanaians to support the government's e-levy.



According to him, the e-levy is the right step to developing the nation.



There is a strong opposition against the e-levy that's expected to start in February next year.



The Minority in Parliament argue this initiative will not help Ghanaians but compound their hardships.



Other critics also complain about the deduction rate of 1.75% saying it is too high, hence appealing to the government to reconsider and reduce it.



Touching on the matter during Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Yaw Buaben Asamoa acknowledged the concerns shared on the e-levy calling on the government to be attentive to the criticisms.



However, he objected to the calls for the e-levy to be scrapped.



He noted that the e-levy is the saviour for Ghanaians as it will be used for proper infrastructure developments as well as improve other relevant things to make Ghana a prosperous nation.



He charged the entire citizenry to embrace this initiative.



"The e-levy investment is our saviour. By God's grace, when he gets the 6.9 billion and we plead that Ghanaians will accept that we do this, when that happens, we will see what the money will be used for. You will know this sum of money is used for road construction, so you will see the roads being constructed. You will see that the money is being used for youth employment, to defray our debt and so forth," he said.



