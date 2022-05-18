‘The devil is using President Akufo-Addo to destroy Ghana’ – Joshua Akamba

Politics of Wednesday, 18 May 2022

Source: happyghana.com

The National Organizer of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joshua Hamidu Akamba is not happy with governing of the country by the Nana Addo-led government.



According to him, the NPP must be kicked out of office in the next General Election to save Ghana from "totally sinking".



He reiterated that, “Ghana is hard” under the current administration yet, “they [government] don’t care”.



He described Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as a “wicked” president with no compassion.



“Satan is using President Nana Addo to destroy this country,” he said in an interview on Accra based radio station.



Adding that, “Former President Mahama warned us [Ghanaians] what President Nana Addo is capable of doing, but we didn’t listen.”