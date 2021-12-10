'The destiny of Ghana is at stake' - Dr Ampadu speaks against politics of 2022 budget

General News of Friday, 10 December 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

West African Director of Samaritan Strategy and a lecturer at Pentecost University, Dr. Christopher Ampadu, has condemned the politicization of the 2022 budget.



The Majority and Minority in Parliament have been fiercely arguing about the 2022 budget.



While the Majority are in favour of the budget, the Minority have raised a red flag over it.



The Minority together with some Ghanaians believe the budget, particularly regarding the e-levy, will not help Ghanaians but rather aggravate their poor living conditions.



On Wednesday, December 1, Parliament turned violent as some members of the Minority attempted to attack the Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu who was presiding over the Parliamentary proceedings.



Speaking on Peace FM's morning show ''Kokrokoo'' in relation to the 2022 budget, Dr. Christopher Ampadu registered his displeasure with the behaviour of the MPs stating many of them seek their own interest instead of the interest of Ghanaians.



According to him, ''the destiny of Ghana is at stake'' and so would prefer that the budget is treated objectively.



He charged the entire nation to support the idea of taxation stressing it is the right step to develop the country.



"Tax is so important for the development of the nation that every person is obligated to pay'', he stated but, to him, ''this isn't the same case in Ghana saying when you mention tax, the majority of Ghanaians think they are going to be denied their ends meet, meanwhile they want their roads properly constructed. They want access good water. They want hospitals and a comfortable living but their contributions are nil".



Dr. Christopher Ampadu charged all Ghanaians to embrace the payment of taxes, with emphasis on the e-levy.



He, however, expressed worries over the way the Members of Parliament portray themselves, raising issues with the pompous living of some MPs who instead of serving their constituents would be driving the best cars in town while Ghanaians suffer.



''Look at the extravagant lifestyles of some of them. Look at the plush cars and houses that belong to them. Some even feel too big to join the traffic. These are some but a few things that when Ghanaians keep seeing, they conclude that these people are deceiving them," he said.



He called on the MPs to focus on their duties and stop projecting their extravagant lifestyles on Ghanaians.



