The demo will come off as planned – Arise Ghana

General News of Tuesday, 28 June 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Pressure Group Arise Ghana has said its planned demonstration for Tuesday, 28 June 2022, will still come.



According to the group, lawyers for Arise Ghana have “consequently filed a Notice of Appeal and an application for Stay of Execution of the said Order.”



In a statement issued by the group, following the ruling of the court on the approved time and route for the demonstration, as proposed by the Ghana Police, Arise Ghana noted: “The Police have been duly served. The demonstration will come off as planned. Protesters shall be converging at the Obra Spot/Kwame Nkrumah Interchange between the hours 10am and 12PM.”



It also noted the reasons for the 2-day demonstration.



To “protest against persistent and astronomical hikes in fuel prices by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government that has imposed excruciating economic hardships on Ghanaians; protest against the imposition of the obnoxious E-Levy on the already-burdened Ghanaian people by the insensitive Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government and demand for its immediate repeal; demand a full scale and bi-partisan parliamentary probe into COVID-19 expenditures.



“Protest against the grabbing of State lands by officials of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government, particularly the de-classification of huge portions of the Achimota Forest reserve; protest against the increased rate of police brutalities and state-sponsored killing of innocent Ghanaians, as well as the growing culture of human rights abuses under the watch of President Akufo-Addo and Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and demand the total cancelation of the fraudulent “Agyapa” deal.”