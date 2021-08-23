The decision to ban use of Okada on principal streets commendable - Group

General News of Monday, 23 August 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A group calling itself the National Concerned Drivers Association has commended the Greater Accra Regional Minister Henry Quartey for his plans to ban the use of motorcycles and aboboyaa on our major streets.



The group said the use of motorcycles for commercial purposes was banned in 2012, but the implementation of the regulation has been a challenge.



In their view, the okada business has become a major cause of accidents in the country, leaving several persons injured and traumatized.



The Greater Accra Regional Minister some few weeks ago met with stakeholders in various sectors to discuss the implementation of Ghana’s road traffic regulations and specifically banning the use of tricycles on highways and principal streets in the region.



The meeting was to draw conclusions for a Bye-Law that will revive and ensure strict compliance and enforcement of the regulations.



The Road Traffic Regulations (2012) LI 2180, among other things, prohibits the use of motorcycles and tricycles for commercial purposes.



The group believes the move was good and the Minister must be commended.



Read the full statement below:



NATIONAL CONCERNED DRIVERS ASSOCIATION



BAN OF ABOBOYAA,PRAGIA AND OKADA IN THE CAPITAL.



We would like to commend the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr. Henry Quartey for his plan to ban the commercial use of tricycles aka “aboboyaa” or pragyia in Accra, the national capital.



Although, In 2012, the use of motorbikes for commercial transport in Ghana was outlawed under Regulation 128 (1 – 4) of Road Traffic Regulations 2012 but was not enforced.



Nevertheless, the Okada especially has become a necessary evil in the capital, it claims many lives, leaving great numbers of people injured and traumatized.



In all this, we also express our disappointment in the vice president of the Republic of Ghana Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia for not honoring his promises to our Okada operators.



Long live Ghana

Long Live Drivers



signed…

National Chairman

Paa Willie

0242971025

National PRO

David Agboado

054 106 3682