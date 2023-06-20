The death of my wife must not be in vain, vote for Gyakye Quayson – Husband of deceased NDC woman

Politics of Tuesday, 20 June 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The husband of a National Democratic Congress (NDC) party supporter killed in an accident while on her way to a campaign activity ahead of the Assin North by-election says his wife’s death must not be in vain.



Yaw Safo urged all constituents in the area to vote in large numbers for James Gyakye Quayson because his wife was on her way to campaign for him.



Speaking to the media, the deceased’s husband, Yaw Sarfo, stated that his wife died painfully as a result of the NDC campaign and that they should not forget her.



He then warned all party supporters to be extra cautious during the campaign.



According to the husband, his wife was at the farm when she learned that John Dramani Mahama would be visiting Assin North Constituency for the campaign, so she quickly stopped working and went to change her clothes and put on her party shirt.



The husband, a Branch Executive, stated that his wife and four others were on a party pick-up from Assin Dansame to Assin Bereku when the car burst its tyre, killing the woman.



He was optimistic the victory of the NDC candidate would ensure that the children of the women have a brighter future.



"We were here when we heard that former President John Dramani Mahama was on his way to pay the chiefs a courtesy call. So my wife joined them. Unfortunately, I received a call informing me that my wife had died in an accident involving the car they were riding in.



I’m pleading with constituents to be cautious so that this does not happen again. I would also use this opportunity to urge voters to vote massively for the NDC candidate in order for him to win and come to my children’s aid.”