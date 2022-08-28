The current hardship and hunger is mild; next year will be worse – Kofi Adams

General News of Sunday, 28 August 2022

Source: myxyzonline.com

The MP for Buem Constituency, Mr Kofi Adams has said Ghanaians are feeling the hardship in the country because of the bad policies of the NPP government.



For instance, apart from mismanaging the fiscal sector of the country, the Legislator observed that one bad policy that will gravely affect the entire country is the failure of the government to get farmers the required fertilisers for this year’s farming season.



Kofi Adams bemoaned the Akufo-Addo government’s handling of the agriculture sector, saying the seeming neglect of the sector will bring about hunger in the coming years.



The former National Organiser of the NDC who was speaking on Dwaboase on TV XYZ Friday morning stated that it was a bad decision for the government to sell fertilizers to farmers.



“The fertiliser which the NDC government gave farmers for free, this government came and decided to sell same to farmers at the cost of GHS 80 or 100 at some point. As if that was not enough; Today the same fertiliser is being sold for over GHS 400,” the MP told host Prince Minkah.



Asking Ghanaians to brace themselves for intense hardship next year due to the bad policies of the Akufo-Addo government, Mr Adams explained that “farmers are not able to get enough yield because they are unable to buy the commodity which will then lead to low productivity.”



He said most commercial farmers had to reduce their farm sizes this farming season because they could not afford the scarce fertilizers which is reducing their yield.



“Because of the low productivity, the hunger that will come will be excessive. The hardship we are experiencing now is a comedy. People have reduced their acreage and subsistence farmers are now planting only to feed their farmers,” he added.



The Buem MP’s comment comes on the back of the rise of food prices triggered by incessant fuel hikes thereby reducing the purchasing power of most workers in the national capital where food pricing keep soaring.



