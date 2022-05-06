The critical stories the NPP campaigned on against NDC were done by me - Manasseh Azure

Politics of Friday, 6 May 2022

Source: gbcghanonline.com

The Editor-in-Chief of the Fourth Estate, Manasseh Azure Awuni, has disclosed that most of the critical stories the governing NPP used in campaigning against the opposition NDC were done by him.



He revealed this on May 5, 2022, on the GTV Breakfast Show to discuss issues of Press Freedom.



In answering if he had publicly declared himself as a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Manasseh, said “I don’t know why someone will come to that conclusion when the critical stories that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) campaigned on against the NDC were the stories I did and I am only saying this to emphasize a point that despite all of these stories, you had a President whose body language showed tolerance.”



He continued by saying “if somebody wants to attack Manasseh for publishing a false story and that the person knows that even the President against whom he had made this publication has sent somebody to his book launch and bought the highest amount at the auctioning, that person will think twice and say well even the person who Manasseh is publishing this against is showing this goodwill towards him, then why should I attack him,” he continued.



Ghana has dropped 30 places on the 2022 World Press Freedom index. The 2022 Index put together by the campaign group, Reporters Without Borders, saw Ghana ranking 60 after placing 30 in 2022. This is Ghana’s lowest-ever ranking in 17 years after it ranked 66th and 67th in 2005 and 2002 respectively.