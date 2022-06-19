The coup d’état is being done – Barker-Vormawor declares

General News of Sunday, 19 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

One of the conveners of the #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has asserted that a coup is already happening in the country.



In an interview with Accra-based Asaase Radio, he premised his assertion on the prevalent nature of extra-judicial killings by the police and the undermining of the 1992 Constitution including the lack of representation for SALL.



Responding to a post he made which indicated that he will lead a coup if the E-levy is passed, Barker-Vormawor said the current administration has already beaten him to the coup.



However, he mentioned that he has no interest in picking up a gun to oust the government.



“I don’t have any intention of picking up guns ever. I think that the coup d’état is already being done and our constitutional democracy is being undermined. The current administration already beat me to the process,” he contended.



“I actually do believe that our constitutional democracy is being in the ways in which our national anthem and our constitution in Article 3 call upon us to resist those unconstitutional things happening around us,” Barker-Vormawor said adding that an ‘intellectual coup of mindset’ is needed.



Oliver Barker-Vormawor was arrested on Friday, February 11, at the Kotoka International Airport upon his return from the United Kingdom over a coup post on social media.



He was subsequently charged with treason felony and spent 34 days on remand.



He was released on bail on March 17, 2022, and is still standing trial over the coup post.