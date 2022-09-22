The country you fought for is in a mess – Ras Mubarak cries to Dr. Kwame Nkrumah

General News of Thursday, 22 September 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

A former Member of Parliament (MP) on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Ras Mubarak has said post-Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s Ghana is in a state of mess in the hands of successive governments.



According to him, it is because the country has been steered by visionless leaders.



Ghana has declared today September 21, 2021, a statutory holiday dubbed “Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day” to remember the birthday of the country’s first President.



He would have been 103 years today if he was alive.



And on the occasion, to celebrate the late President whom many regarded as the greatest ever president to rule the West African country, Ras Mubarak said his heart is deepened due to the direction of the country.



“The country you fought for is in a mess, trapped in a cycle of visionless leadership,” he wrote in his letter to Kwame Nkrumah.



“The descendants of those who fought against our independence and committed the greatest sins against our country are in charge today. How Ghanaians soon forgot them and allowed this to happen is unbelievable.



“With the same old tricks and lies, they warmed their way into the People’s hearts. And the man they thought was our present-day messiah has been a major disaster.



“I do not wish to disturb your solace with what you know already. The traitors and their descendants are no good,” the former MP wrote.



He added “Me and my household remember you with great fondness and longing. My children see your photo everyday to and from their bedroom. You are our hero.”



Explaining what makes the country a total mess, he noted that the Ghanaian leaders after his era “always pay dearly for chasing after what is cheap.”



“They cowardly even burnt down any literature about you in the country you sacrificed your youth and life for. They thought they could obliterate your legacy and love from our hearts. How crazy of them to think a selfless and dedicated man like you is destructible,” said Ras Mubarak.