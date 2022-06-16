The cost is immaterial – Roads Minister on Accra Tema Motorway rehabilitation

General News of Thursday, 16 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sections of Accra-Tema Motorway closed for repairs



Heavy traffic experienced on Accra-Tema Motorway



Minister visits Motorway to monitor repair works



The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako Atta, has described the cost of repair works ongoing on a section of the Accra-Tema Motorway as immaterial.



The Ministry of Roads and Highways through the Ghana Highways Authority is undertaking emergency repair works on the Lakplakpa River Bridge on the Accra-bound section of the Accra-Tema Motorway.



Visiting the site on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, the Roads Minister was asked about the project's cost to the state.



In response, however, Mr Amoako failed to mention a figure as he spoke to the effect that the ministry does not have an estimated cost yet and will only be able to determine the project's cost once it is completed.



The Minister who described the situation on the Motorway as a crisis said, "cost is immaterial. We have to bring comfort to our people. We are ready to provide whatever is necessary; iron rods, other materials, cement. After that, we will sit down and put together the cost," he said.



He, however, assured the ministry would ensure value for money in the execution of the project.



"But I am assuring you that this project will come out with value for money," he stated.



With a section of the Motorway closed for the repairs, there has been heavy traffic on the road, especially during rush hours.



Meanwhile, the Ministry of Roads, in a release, has said it expects the repair work to be completed on Friday,