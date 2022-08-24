The corrupt and the lying ones will kill you – KKD reveals advice his father gave him

General News of Wednesday, 24 August 2022

Veteran broadcaster Kwasi Kyei Darkwah (KKD) has said that his father has asked him not to relent on speaking the truth against the government even though the consequence includes his possible assassination.



According to KKD, who has put the government under criticism over allegations of nepotism, cronyism, conflict of interest and corruption in the last few days, some people have called his old father to complain to him about his attacks on the government.



"When they told me, I said to them that my son Kwasi Kyei is only a womaniser and women like him, but he is truthful. They are calling me from all over. Kwasi, what have you said?" KKD revealed his conversation with his father on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, edition of Joy News' morning show.



He said that his father, after receiving such complaints, asked for videos of his statements to assess any wrongdoing on his part.



"Please, if you would like for me to say a word of advice to my son, start by sending me the facts of the matter. So send me what he actually said. Don't send me commentary because, in the Darkwah family, we don't comment on commentary," KKD recounted the words of his father.



On how his father reacted to the reports and the complaints, KKD said his father warned him that his criticism against the government might lead to him being killed but urged him not to relent.



"So they sent my father the video, and he looked at the video and said, 'Kwasi, I've watched your video three times. Kwasi Kyei, my beloved son, they will kill you. The corrupt and the liars hate people who speak the truth; they will kill you. But what you said is the truth so continue," KKD recalled the conversation with his father some four days ago.



KKD has been accusing members of the current government of enriching themselves at the expense of the state and the citizens, among other things.



He has taken on the minister for finance and one of his deputies, who he alleges have been embroiled in a conflict of interest.



According to KKD, the minister and his deputy have their companies serving as financial and transaction advisers to the government, thus making gains even when the state borrows.



He has noted that such a situation calls into question the finance minister's motive whenever the country borrows money.



