The continuous actions of the NPP are a threat to our democracy – NDC Communication Team Member

Politics of Tuesday, 29 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A member of the communication team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alhaji Naziru Mohammed, has accused the New Patriotic Party of being a threat to the country’s democracy.



He indicated that recent actions by some persons within the party are posing threats to democracy in the country.



The comments by Alhaji Naziru Mohammed come on the back of the confirmation that was given by the former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bugri Naabu after he appeared before the 7-member committee as the first witness in the tape that allegedly seeking to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare from office.



When Bugri Naabu appeared before the committee, he admitted to recording the audio himself and presented it to the president.



But in reacting to this, Alhaji Naziru Mohammed expressed concern over the president's apparent involvement in listening to gossip such as the recordings provided by Bugri Naabu.



“NPP continuously is a threat to our democracy. I say so without any reservations because if you have a political party where the president gets time to listen to gossip tapes such as these then you can know where we are heading.



“The president has time among all the things he has to do, to listen to these things. If that was not the case, Burgri Naabu will come and tell us that he recorded such things to go and give them to the president,” he said.



The communication team member, Alhaji Naziru Mohammed, went on to allege that even President Nana Akufo-Addo was not immune to allegations of corruption.



“We must not forget that even in this tape, President Nana Akufo-Addo didn’t escape the issues of corruption. In the tape, Bugri Naabu said COP needs to bring something because they can’t just go and see the president without giving him anything.



“On top of that, Bugri Naabu confirmed to us that the tape was real. He even confirmed that he has taken everything to the president already and, he also must give Bugri Naabu something as he cannot also go empty-handed to the president,” he noted.



Also, the NDC communication team member touched on the recurring theme of financial transactions associated with the president.



“Every time something about Nana Addo comes up in a tape, you will hear them say, they will have to send money to the president before meeting him.



“At least the confirmation tape by Bugri Naabu tells us that all the allegations we’ve heard about the president that they keep denying, it is true,” he added.



WA/AW



