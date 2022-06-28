The coming of Ken Agyapong as president is divine, timely for NPP – Political group

Politics of Tuesday, 28 June 2022

Ken ‘4’ President, a group in the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said that the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong who is expected to contest the party’s presidential primaries is the only hope for the party to break the conventional 8-year political cycle in Ghana by winning the 2024 presidential elections.



According to the group, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong is the best among all to continue the works of Nana Addo if elected President of Ghana.



Monday, 27 June, 2022



THE COMING OF HON. KENNEDY OHENE AGYAPONG AS PRESIDENT OF GHANA IS DIVINE AND TIMELY…..



I heard the news as a joke when a successful businessman openly opens himself up, and willingly announced his readiness to contest for the NPP’s flagbearership race, WIN, and shut the NDC up in the 2024 general elections to become the president of Ghana.



As if this was not enough, the God-sent man, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong emphasized that Ghanaians for the first time will have a president using his own cars without taking a Pessewa as his PAY, but will rather instruct his monthly PAY to be used as a scholarship scheme for the needy. How many of such eleemosynary social-minded people do we have in this country? But Hon.Kennedy Ohene Agyapong is and has been divinely ordained by God for such purpose and mandate for Ghana in such a time as this.



We must all embrace and join Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong with alacrity, devotion, truthfulness, and willingness to support this DIVINE and TIMELY mandate bestowed on the benevolent Ken, to move our dear country Ghana, on a higher level, in style and development.



This demands positive, pessimistic Ghanaian altitudinal change, to come to terms with this fact, that, a new political era, poised to shape Ghana under the principled supervision of yours truly, Hon Akompreko Agyapong, with a divinely impeccable track record by all standards, is here to stay.



I am by this press release, calling on every Ghanaian to seize this golden opportunity, in such a time like this, to support a genuine wealthy course for the betterment of our dear country Ghana. And behold! ladies and gentlemen, this, is the time.



Let us rise up and nib in the bud all forms of political shenanigans and negative machinations that holds us back in our quest to make Ghana better. Again, we must also change the conundrum nature of the politics we do in Ghana, because, our destiny is in our own hands.



God bless our homeland Ghana and make us great and strong!



Long Live Ghana and,



Long Live altruistic Ken.



Kwadwo Owusu



SECRETARY.



Ken ‘4’ President