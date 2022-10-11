You are here: HomeNews2022 10 11Article 1639871

General News of Tuesday, 11 October 2022

'The cedi touched a record high' - What Gabby said about the cedi’s depreciation in 2015

The depreciation of the Ghana cedi is among the leading causes of increased economic hardships in Ghana today.

As of October 10, 2022, the currency is selling at 11 to $1 dollar at some forex bureaus in the country.

In June 2015, a leading member of the New Patriotic party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko wrote on his Twitter page, “The cedi touched a record high of GHS/USD 4.45 this week”.

While some social media users have reacted in shock to the current state of the local currency in sharp contrast to what it was in 2015, others have taken a swipe at the NPP government for leading a “failing economy”.

According to the latest Bloomberg and World Bank report, the Ghana Cedi ranks as the worst-performing currency in Africa.

The World Bank report noted that: "The worst performing currencies in the region since the beginning of the year include those of Ghana (with a depreciation of 60 percent), South Sudan (50.8 percent), Sudan (28.6 percent), Malawi (25.4 percent), and CFA Franc (13.3 percent)."













