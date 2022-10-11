The cedi does not mean anything now; this is a time for faith – Agyin-Asare

General News of Tuesday, 11 October 2022

The founder of Perez Chapel International, Archbishop Charles Agyin-Asare, has urged Ghanaians to brace themselves for more hardships.



Archbishop Agyin-Asare indicated that the economic challenges in the country would worsen because of the conditionalities that will come with an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout the government is seeking and the continuous depreciation of the Ghana Cedi.



The renowned pastor, who made these remarks during a sermon in his church on Sunday, October 9, intimated that this would be a time of test for people of faith.



"If there is a time that you need faith in your life, it is this time. This time that Ghana has gone to the IMF, it is this time. This time that our cedi is dancing, it is this time. At this time that our currency doesn't mean anything; if you need faith, this is the time.



"Irrespective of your political persuasion, if you needed faith, this is the time. Irrespective of what you think you need faith; this is the time. Because if you are going to survive and go above, you need faith.



"...and listen to me, it is going to take some time before things settle... it is going to take some time, and so you need faith," he reiterated.



Meanwhile, the IMF has left Ghana after initial engagements for Ghana's bailout concluded. The negotiations for a $ 3 billion bailout for Ghana are expected to continue in the US. The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has hinted that the negotiations are likely to be concluded before the presentation of the 2023 budget in November 2022.



Also, the Ghana Cedi has depreciated to a 30-year low and is regarded as one of the worst-performing currencies in the world, currently selling at over GH¢11 for a dollar.



