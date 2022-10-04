The capital is ours, nobody will take it away from us – Ga Mantse

General News of Tuesday, 4 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The overlord of the Ga Kingdom, King Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II has emphasised the need for traditional leaders to seek the growth of their subjects.



According to the King, he has resolved to bring development to the people of Ga land through the creation of an enabling environment for children who are the next generation.



“It is important that we all understand that leadership is about you and the people you govern and if you do not become beneficial to the people you govern then that kind of leadership is superfluous.



“The Ga state is evolving and it has decided that at all cost we will go out of our way to make our presence known. The capital is ours; the land is ours. Nobody will take it away from us but we need to create an enabling environment for the next generation. Our next generation is the greatest stakeholder in this dispensation and that is a child,” he told a delegation led by the leader of Divine Word International Ministries, Bishop Adonteng Boateng when they paid a courtesy call on him at his palace.



King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II further emphasised his commitment to promoting girl child education saying his intervention in creating an enabling environment for the Ga girlchild is prime.



“The Ga girlchild is an endangered species to me and my intervention is prime. She has to have an enabling environment because if you train up a girl child you train up a whole nation, you train up a male child, you train up an individual. My attention is that this child can grow in an enabling environment where she can compete with her compatriots locally and internationally. Locally in terms of enrolment, we see that she does not equal enrolment with the boychild,” he said.



Among other things, the King stated that he seeks to create equal opportunities for the Ga girl child as enjoyed by a male child.







“So we are looking at equal enrolment in transition, in retention, in completion and in the achievement of that child. And in transition if she falls by the way we should have training schools, entrepreneurial schools to develop her skills and all that. So that she can be gainfully employed,” the king added.



On his part, Bishop Adonteng Boateng who is based in the United States of America expressed delight in the opportunity to collaborate with the king to realise his vision.



“It is imperative that the church and kingship should collaborate together to help society live better and have a better future,” he said.



“I pray that this is where the collaboration begins and it is going to scatter into the whole country and into the whole world,” Bishop Adonteng Boateng who is known for his philanthropic works in Ghana added.







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







GA/DO