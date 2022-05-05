‘The blindfold appears to be off in Umofia’ – Sam George reacts to SC E-Levy ruling

General News of Thursday, 5 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Supreme Court dismisses injunction against E-Levy implementation



Government begins E-Levy implementation on May 1



Minority MPs in court challenging passage of E-Levy law



Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has reacted to the Supreme Court’s dismissal of an application seeking to injunct the implementation of the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy).



The MP, one of the vocal persons against the tax handle, posted a cryptic message on his social media handle, employing the proverbial Lady Justice.



According to him, there is a reason the Lady Justice is blindfolded but in Ghana, the blindfold appears to be off. He referred to Ghana as Umofia – a proverbial reference first used by Nigel Gaisie.



“Lady Justice, who holds the scales of justice and a sword is blindfolded. In dispensing justice, she must be blind to the power, wealth, status or politics of any party before her. The blindfold appears to be off in Umofia,” the lawmaker tweeted with a photo of the Lady Justice.



Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu and two colleague MPs filed an application against the passage of the E-Levy.



But on May 4, the court via a 7 – 0 decision dismissed a move to injunct the implementation of the Levy that started on May 1.



Haruna, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Mahama Ayariga are challenging the constitutionality of the processes leading to the passage of the E-Levy law. The substantive case is yet to be heard even though the implementation injunction has been dismissed.



Government through the Ghana Revenue Authority, GRA, on May 1 started implementing the 1.5% charge on mobile money and other electronic transactions.



According to the court, Ghana stood to suffer greatly if they granted the injunction against the implementation of the levy even if temporarily.



The panel was composed of Nene Amegatcher as President, with the other justices being: Mariama Owusu, Professor Ashie Kotey, Her Ladyship Gertrude Torkornoo, Lovelace Johnson, Yonny Kulendi, and Professor Henrietta Mensah Bonsu.



