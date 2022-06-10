The billboard has fallen 'frat'– Sam George ‘teases’ as pro-LGBTQ+ billboard is pulled down

General News of Friday, 10 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LGBTQ+ community defend mounting of billboard



Pro LGBTQ+ billboard causes stir



Sam George, eight other MPs spearhead anti-gay bill



Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has reacted to the pulling down of pro-LGBTQ+ billboard along the Tema motorway.



In a post on his social media handle, the legislator applauded the authorities for the swift response with which they had addressed their concerns.



He observed that the country operated with laws and thus will fight to protect its cultural sovereignty.



“Information reaching me is that the obnoxious LGBTQI+ billboard has been removed this evening after our press engagement today.



“We salute the authorities for their swift response. We are a country of laws and would fight till the end to protect our cultural sovereignty,” Sam George tweeted.



He further underscored the need for unity between the two major political parties, NPP and NDC, to achieve results.



The MP stressed, however, that power belongs to the people.



“We can get results from the authorities (NDC or NPP) if we unite and collectively demand the changes we desire.



“True power belongs to the people. The billboard has fallen 'frat'. Power to our cultural sovereignty,” he wrote.



Earlier, Sam George had issued a 24-hour ultimatum to authorities to pull down LGBTQ+ billboards which had been spotted along the Tema motorway.



He argued that the mounting of the billboards was not in tandem with the laws of the country.



“Over the weekend, our attention was drawn to illegality that flies in the face of the Constitution of Ghana – Articles 11 and 26 which talk about Ghana’s cultural sovereignty. We noticed that a billboard promoting the activities of the LGBTQ activities has been mounted along the motorway.”



“As sponsors of the bill before Parliament and as members of Parliament who represent the aspirations and will of Ghanaians, we have deemed it important to show up here today to register in the strongest way our displeasure, discomfort and abhorrence for this unholy, unculturable and untraditional advertisement that has been put up on this road,” the MP had said.



Sam George and eight other MPs are currently sponsoring an Anti- LGBTQI Bill on the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights that proscribes activities of the LGBTQ+ community.



People of the same sex who engage in sexual activity could spend up to 10 years in jail if the law is passed.





Information reaching me is that the obnoxious LGBTQI+ billboard has been removed this evening after our press engagement today. We salute the authorities for their swift response. We are a country of laws and would fight till the end to protect our cultural sovereignty. ???????????? — Sam 'Dzata' George (@samgeorgegh) June 9, 2022