The biggest threat to Ghana's security is youth employment, not terrorism – Adib Saani

General News of Monday, 6 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Government of Ghana has been admonished to address the issue of youth employment as it poses a huge threat to the security of the country.



Security Analyst, Adib Saani in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, argued that youth unemployment which has been a major challenge poses a major threat to the nation's security; adding that it is far more dangerous than terrorism.



Speaking to GhanaWeb on how Ghana can tackle the issues of insecurity that has led to an increase in robbery and criminal cases in the country, Mr Saani noted that, when youth unemployment is addressed, it will constituent in dealing with insecurity.



He said: "Without mincing words, the biggest existential threat to the security of Ghana is not terrorism, it is youth employment. So until we are able to create an enabling environment for the private sector to thrive, so that they are able to employ enough more of these youths, we will still have an uncertain future for a lot of these youth in our communities especially those still in school. They are coming back to join the backlog of others who still don’t have jobs, there is a need for government to take practical measures and not just government instituted interventions which usually is shredded in corrupt practices."



Despite the government's intervention programmes, there are more unemployed youth in the country, Mr Saani noted this has forced most of them into armed robbery as a means of survival.



He furthered: “The short term and long term measure. The short term measures is for us to improve the investigative processes, the response time, get more men on the ground but when you look at it holistically, and from a scientific perspective, you will realize the much more sustainable way to deal with this is to address the human insecurity. The issue of youth unemployment.



“Youth unemployment is pushing a lot more young people into crime as a means of survival even though some go as a means to luxury, some wanting fast money but not wanting to work for it. There is a direct correlation between human insecurity where people are not assured of basic necessities of life such as adequate or quality healthcare. Access to food, water or when they are economically, mentally, environmentally, socially insecure then they move to the bigger towns and cities hoping life will change and when they arrive and realized it is not so then they become frustrated and going into such activities like armed robbery and vigilante groups and all that."



He has called on the ruling government to attend to unemployment issues urgently.