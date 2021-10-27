You are here: HomeNews2021 10 27Article 1389631

General News of Wednesday, 27 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The biblical arguments Sam George and the BBC’s Claire had

• Sam George had an interview with the BBC on his anti-gay bill

• The MP had a similar interview with the CNN a few weeks ago

• The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021, is anchored on the societal norms and values of Ghanaians

For the second time in less than a month, the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has gone head-to-head with another big name in global media, proving further why he is the poster boy of the anti-gay bill in parliament.

This time, unlike the earlier one from October 12, 2021, the MP literally took the BBC journalist to church after he schooled her on why her biblical reference to get him to answer a question on the anti-gay bill before parliament was flawed.

Here is how it went down with the two, starting with the question by the BBC journalist, Claire McDonald:

Claire: “Genesis 1:27 says, God created man in his own image in the image God, he created them male and female. If he created man and woman in his own image, then he created homosexuals, bisexuals and transgender people too, didn’t he?”

Sam George: “Well, Claire, my bill is not a religious bill; it is a bill on cultural values but if you want to go into the Bible, I’ll grant you that. The Bible says God created Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve. It says, for this reason, a man should leave his father and his mother and cling to his wife: it didn’t say and cling to another man, and so if you want to read the Bible, don’t read just one part of it.

“We can read the Bible and go explicitly. The same Bible tells us that God destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah because of homosexuality. So, when you want to quote the Bible to support homosexuality, let’s be very clear,” he said.

Sam Nartey George also clarified that the Bill, the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021, is anchored on the societal norms and values of Ghanaians but also cited aspects of the Bible to support his claims that God frowned on LGBTQ+ activities.

He asked the reporter not to focus her argument on a part of the Bible that she interprets to be making a case for homosexuals.



