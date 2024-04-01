The biblical Mary and Joseph story Nungua elders used in defending marriage of 12-year-old

General News of Monday, 1 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It would have seemed that after news of the marriage between 63-year-old Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII, the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse (high priest and overlord of Ga Dagme states) and a 12-year-old minor, a less-debatable defence would have been put forward.



However, in what many people have termed a typical defensive approach, the elders of the Nungua Traditional Council have sought to justify this marriage with supposed examples from other global religious faiths, particularly Christianity.



The marriage of Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII and the 12-year-old flooded news portals across the board after it was first shared by Ablade TV, a Ga-centered news outfit.



Following this, social media, especially, was awash with several comments and major critics of this arrangement, with most of the people calling on the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, as well as the Ghana Police Service to intervene quickly.



But in a quick response to what they describe as a "point of ignorance" on the part of all the critics against this marriage, the Mankralo of Nungua, Nii Bortey Kofi Frankwa II, said the move is not akin to them.



Addressing a press conference to clarify the issues, he said there are even cases in the Bible that give some credence to why there is nothing wrong with the marriage between the 63-year-old and the 12-year-old child.



"Because it goes further than what is being preached out there, it’s deeper than what is being preached. It’s more deeper for our spirituality.



“On a lighter note, any of them that have been calling on the Gender Minister or gender agencies, they should first go and meet the Christian organisations and go and ask about Mary and Joseph. When they go and ask about Mary and Joseph and they are satisfied with the research about Mary and Joseph then they should call the gender minister to abolish Christianity.



“Also, all those who have called on the gender minister like I have indicated, from a point of ignorance, they should also go and see any Muslim or Islam organisation. When they are satisfied with the research work from the Islamic organisation, then they should also call the gender minister to abolish Islamic religion. Then they can call on us too, for the gender minister to come in,” he said.



Earlier, he had indicated that all the calls for the state authorities like the Ministry of Gender to intervene in the matter are based on the fact that these critics have little understand of the situation.



“When somebody makes such a call, it comes from a point of ignorance. First, you need to come closer and ask so that you will appreciate what it is but not take it hook, line and sinker what is being said,” he added.



For those concerned about the education of the new bride of the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse, Nii Bortey Kofi Frankwa II stated that the marriage will not jeopardise it, adding that the 12-year-old has been groomed for her role over the past six years, including performing rituals and being integral to the celebration of the annual Homowo Festival.



