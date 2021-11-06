The bible is a ‘powerless’ history book – Osofo Kyiriabosom

General News of Saturday, 6 November 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The founder and leader of Life Assembly Worship Center, Prophet Christian Kwabena Andrews popularly known as ‘Osofo Kyiriabosom’, has claimed that the Bible is as ‘powerless’ as any other book.



His claim is contrary to the christian belief that the Bible, which they describe as a ‘Holy Book’ is a powerful tool from God.



The man of God disclosed on Angel FM’s Y’Adwuma Nie hosted by DJ Ohemaa Woyeje that if the Bible was as powerful as people believe then there should be consequences to those who abuse or mishandle it.



Describing the holy scriptures as nothing more than a history book, he stressed that it is for this reason that the Bible can be found at a shrine, and others misuse it but nothing happens to them because it doesn’t carry any power.



According to the man of God, there is more power in the spoken words of man than in scriptures.



He reasoned that when he speaks to an individual and that person believes or works with what he’s said then that’s more effective than the scripture.



He explained that man was created in the image and likeness of God however, the scripture is a book narrating events of the past.



Becca’s song ‘you lied to me’ is better than Matthew Chapter 5 because God has given Becca the wisdom to preach about love that human beings should have for one another, he said.



He however noted that instead of pastors continuously preaching about the works of Peter and Paul, they should invest their energies into doing same because God is still working in our generation.



Osofo Kyiri Abosom added that it is not true that the world will come to an end so we should stop saying the Bible says so.



