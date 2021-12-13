The best way to become useless in Ghana is to have a degree – Captain Smart

Regional News of Monday, 13 December 2021

Source: Michael Djan, Contributor

Nelson Mandela once said "education is a powerful weapon with which you can use to change the world".



The development of the mind is the beginning of creation of changes. Education helps build confidence and societal accepted values. Education gives balance in life. It elevates one from darkness into light. It broadens your knowledge about so many things, people, environment etc. It changes the way a person thinks for the better.



Undoubtedly, due to high level of unemployment in our country, most of our youths often view or tag Education “as a scam” by most people. So many people have let go of education in pursuit of wealth.



It was in this perspective; Captain Smart once again made a statement which seemed to have worried students at the university pursuing their degrees.



According to captain Smart, getting a degree in Ghana is the best way to become useless.



“I have said it before and I will say it again, the best way to become useless in Ghana is to have a degree,” He said.



He added that anyone who graduated from the university becomes useless.



To further buttress his point, he used sunglasses, saying there is no light ahead of all degree holders. The government only tells degree holders to move forward in life without showing them the way.



He also made it clear that the educational system in Africa and in Ghana is the worse and should be changed. He added that people do go to school and become useless and unemployed.



He made all these statements and allegations on Onua TV morning show which is dubbed Onua Maakye