The best medical students in Cuba are Ghanaians – Cuban Ambassador to Ghana

Friday, 1 July 2022

Source: gbcghanonline.com

The Cuban Ambassador to Ghana, Her Excellency Amb Annette Chao Garcia, has revealed that the best medical students in Elam, the Latin America School in Cuba are Ghanaians.



According to Ambassador Annette Garcia, there are 300 Ghanaian students in Cuba of which, the best medical students are Ghanaians.



“Let me come to the students that right now are in Cuba. Yes, we have 300 there. When I went to ELAM, the Latin American school there in Cuba. When I went there, all the teachers told me that the best students they have are the Ghanaians”, she said.



The Ambassador said this during a one-on-one chat with Host, Kafui Dey on the Breakfast Show on GTV.



She indicated that from the interactions she had with some of the students, Ghana has good future leaders.



“Then for us, you must be proud of them…They write to me via WhatsApp and this is because I went there in January 2021 and I met and talked to them…very good people you have there, very good future leaders of Ghana for sure", she stated.



She stressed the need for people to be patriotic adding that Ghanaians should be educated in other to be patriotic.



Cuba is the home to some of the world’s top medical institutions.