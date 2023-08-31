‘The battle is no longer the Lord’s?’ – Franklin Cudjoe on Akufo-Addo’s ‘economic messiah’ comment

General News of Thursday, 31 August 2023

IMANI Africa’s Franklin Cudjoe has asked president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo whether he still sticks to his Christian mantra of ‘The Battle is the Lord’s.’



His question is tied to a recent comment by Akufo-Addo that admittedly things are hard in the country but that a new leader from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) stock will come in to take Ghana out of the difficulties.



Cudjoe quoted a portion of Akufo-Addo’s comments as made to the press on August 26, 2023 in a Facebook post. It read: "There are difficulties but a new leader will get us out" – Akufo-Addo.



He then gave his take on the matter and added a question: “Of course a new leader away from the melting pot in 2025. Between now and then we pray or the battle is no longer the Lord's?” his post added.



Ghana’s economic issues stemmed from what the opposition has serially described as a case of mismanagement of the economy by the government allied with issues of rampant corruption and reckless spending.



On its part, government insists that the economy was on track till COVID-19 struck, which challenge was worsened by the Russia-Ukraine crisis.



Ghana is currently under a US$3 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme which has seen an initial disbursement of US$600 paid to government.



Some ills of the economy in recent years were galloping inflation, depreciation of the cedi and ever rising debt-to-GDP-ratio as well as the general rise in the price of goods and service without commensurate salary increase.



Government continues with an ever-expansive domestic debt exchange that is seen as a major precondition to access IMF support.



A day after Cudjoe’s post, the president emphasized his belief that the battle to make Ghana better was still the Lord’s when he attended a church event in the Eastern Region.



The president reechoed his biblical mantra 'The battle is indeed the Lord's' when he assured congregants at the valedictory service for Rev. Dr. Seth Kissi outgoing chairperson of Akyem Abuakwa Presbytery of the Presbyterian church of Ghana in Kyebi in Eastern region.



“I urge all of you gathered here to have same believe that the fortunes of Ghana under H.E Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo will be assured. The battle is indeed the Lord’s,” he is quoted to have said.







