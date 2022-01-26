The anti-gay bill and all the other major projects Sam George is spearheading in 2022

General News of Wednesday, 26 January 2022

Sam Nartey George adjudged Overall Best MP in 2021



Sam George leading a Private Member's Bill to make gay practices illegal



I want to broaden the conversations on equality - Sam George



In what he admits is an indication that more work is needed after he was declared the Overall Best MP for 2021, the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has already started rolling up his sleeves for the task ahead.



With work far-advanced on his Private Member’s Bill, the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Values (also known as the anti-gay bill), the opinionated legislator has listed out some major works in the pipeline for him in 2022.



Speaking on Hitz FM and monitored by GhanaWeb on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, Sam George explained that he has no doubt the enormous works he took upon himself in the past year must have contributed to why he got such recognition.



“In 2021, we took on quite a number of major public advocacy work, leading to legislation on our bill which is before the Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee: the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Values, what people call the anti-LGBTQ bill.



“Last year, I was involved in a major demonstration against government on the back of the (sic) of the NDC, we’ve spoken extensively on the imposition of the E-Levy, the SIM card re-registration, so we’ve been quite busy and this year promises to be a lot more busy,” he said.



He added that there is even more work planned for this year, starting with the continuation on the anti-gay bill.



He also highlighted the other major projects he will be spearheading, including a second Private Member’s Bill aimed at addressing the issue of persons living with disabilities and the workplace in the country.



“This year, the committee is expected to complete its work and bring the bill to the floor of the House for the debate to begin on that.



“I’m working on a second Private Member’s Bill that is on disability; that will also be raised very soon. It’s going to be a major game-changer with regards to how the corporate world relates with persons with disabilities. I believe we haven’t done enough as a country. The technical team that I work with is finetuning it. It’s something that exists in France already and I think it’s something we should localize here as well.



“There’s going to be a ramping up of our advocacy on the SIM re-registration, the modalities around it and the challenges we are facing; I’m going to be making some statements this year too on gender equality because when we talk about gender equality, people look at it as just women.



“We are beginning to see more boys who are dropouts with a threat of terror on our borders: we need to begin to look at young boys who are being left behind because those are easy targets for recruitment from some of these groups so for me, I want to broaden the scope of gender equality in this country,” he explained.